WATCH: Protest Erupts In Nadia District After Death Of Student At Jadavpur University

After the death of a first-year student in Jadavpur University, protest erupted in Bagula village in Nadia district. In a recent video by news agency ANI, the village is furious about the ragging incident which led to the death of Swapnadip after he fell from the University's hostel. The police is investigating the mysterious death of the deceased student on the campus of Jadavpur University on August 10. According to the latest reports, the probing team has sent the cellphones of the three accused arrested in this connection to the forensic laboratory for deciphering the detailed data stored in them.

On August 10, a 17-year-old first-year student majoring in Bengali Literature fell from the second floor of JU’s main hostel. According to various media reports, he had supposedly been subjected to severe ragging by senior hostel mates before falling from the balcony.

Reports also suggested that his body was found unclothed, with sources indicating the possibility of prior sexual harassment. The victim had joined the hostel on August 6 and had quickly appealed to his father to take him away. “My son had told me that they were scaring him. I had decided to bring him back on Friday (August 11), but they ended his life before that,” the victim’s father said.

Three persons, including a former and two present students of the university, have so far been arrested in connection with the death of Swapnadip.