Watch: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Indian Institute Of Skills In Mumbai & Vidya Samiksha Kendra In Maharashtra

Screengrab X @PIB

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Indian Institute of Skills in Mumbai, marking a significant step towards enhancing regional skill development.

The institute aims to create an industry-ready workforce through cutting-edge technology and hands-on training. Established under a Public-Private Partnership model, it is a collaboration between the Tata Education and Development Trust and the Government of India. The institute plans to provide training in highly specialized areas such as mechatronics, artificial intelligence, data analytics, industrial automation, and robotics, among others.

Prime Minister @narendramodi inaugurates Indian Institute of Skills Mumbai and Vidya Samiksha Kendra Maharashtra



Ensuring affordable and accessible healthcare for all, Prime Minister also launches the operationalization of 10 Government Medical Colleges in Maharashtra located at… pic.twitter.com/Xdz158kZ5v — PIB India (@PIB_India) October 9, 2024

Additionally, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) of Maharashtra.

VSK will provide students, teachers, and administrators with access to crucial academic and administrative data through live chatbots such as Smart Upasthiti and Swadhyay. It aims to offer high-quality insights to schools for effective resource management, strengthen ties between parents and the state, and deliver responsive support. Furthermore, it will supply curated instructional resources to enhance teaching practices and student learning.

Launched ten government medical colleges across Maharashtra

As part of the initiative, the Prime Minister also launched the operationalization of ten government medical colleges across Maharashtra, located in Mumbai, Nashik, Jalna, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Buldhana, Washim, Bhandara, Hingoli, and Ambernath (Thane). This expansion aims to improve healthcare access and training for future medical professionals.

During the event, PM Modi also announced the upgrade of the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur, estimated to cost ₹7,000 crore.