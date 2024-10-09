 Watch: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Indian Institute Of Skills In Mumbai & Vidya Samiksha Kendra In Maharashtra
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWatch: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Indian Institute Of Skills In Mumbai & Vidya Samiksha Kendra In Maharashtra

Watch: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Indian Institute Of Skills In Mumbai & Vidya Samiksha Kendra In Maharashtra

He also launched ten government medical colleges across the state to enhance healthcare access.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 02:18 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab X @PIB

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Indian Institute of Skills in Mumbai, marking a significant step towards enhancing regional skill development.

The institute aims to create an industry-ready workforce through cutting-edge technology and hands-on training. Established under a Public-Private Partnership model, it is a collaboration between the Tata Education and Development Trust and the Government of India. The institute plans to provide training in highly specialized areas such as mechatronics, artificial intelligence, data analytics, industrial automation, and robotics, among others.

Additionally, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) of Maharashtra.

VSK will provide students, teachers, and administrators with access to crucial academic and administrative data through live chatbots such as Smart Upasthiti and Swadhyay. It aims to offer high-quality insights to schools for effective resource management, strengthen ties between parents and the state, and deliver responsive support. Furthermore, it will supply curated instructional resources to enhance teaching practices and student learning.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Institute Of Foreign Trade To Open Its 1st Overseas Campus In Dubai
Indian Institute Of Foreign Trade To Open Its 1st Overseas Campus In Dubai
Torrent Power Shares Surge 9% On BSE After Receiving 2 MoU From Maharashtra State Electricity
Torrent Power Shares Surge 9% On BSE After Receiving 2 MoU From Maharashtra State Electricity
ADRE SLRC 2024 Grade 3 Answer Key Released; Check NOW!
ADRE SLRC 2024 Grade 3 Answer Key Released; Check NOW!
Watch: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Indian Institute Of Skills In Mumbai & Vidya Samiksha Kendra In Maharashtra
Watch: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Indian Institute Of Skills In Mumbai & Vidya Samiksha Kendra In Maharashtra

Launched ten government medical colleges across Maharashtra

As part of the initiative, the Prime Minister also launched the operationalization of ten government medical colleges across Maharashtra, located in Mumbai, Nashik, Jalna, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Buldhana, Washim, Bhandara, Hingoli, and Ambernath (Thane). This expansion aims to improve healthcare access and training for future medical professionals.

Read Also
Kolkata: Mass Resignation Of 50 Senior Doctors At RG Kar Medical College In Solidarity With Junior...
article-image

During the event, PM Modi also announced the upgrade of the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur, estimated to cost ₹7,000 crore.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Institute Of Foreign Trade To Open Its 1st Overseas Campus In Dubai

Indian Institute Of Foreign Trade To Open Its 1st Overseas Campus In Dubai

ADRE SLRC 2024 Grade 3 Answer Key Released; Check NOW!

ADRE SLRC 2024 Grade 3 Answer Key Released; Check NOW!

Watch: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Indian Institute Of Skills In Mumbai & Vidya Samiksha Kendra In...

Watch: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Indian Institute Of Skills In Mumbai & Vidya Samiksha Kendra In...

US Teacher Under Fire For Giving Extra Credit For 'No Bathroom Break'; Parents Say It's Unfair

US Teacher Under Fire For Giving Extra Credit For 'No Bathroom Break'; Parents Say It's Unfair

BSEB Releases Sakshamta Pariksha 2024 Answer Key, Check Details & Objection Process

BSEB Releases Sakshamta Pariksha 2024 Answer Key, Check Details & Objection Process