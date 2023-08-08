Watch| Little Kid Vents Frustration To Mom Against Bus Aunty For Not Allowing Them To Laugh

Little Kid Vents Frustration To Mom | Instagram @babymihira

An adorable video of a cute little girl has created buzz on the Instagram after she complains about bus aunty to her mother. The video shot by her mom is trending all around the internet and netizens are finding it cute. The video shared by username babymihira with caption, "All the time bus aunty says silent.."

In the video the girl could be seen getting mad at her 'bus aunty', "Even we can't laugh a single thing," complains the girl.

Then her mother asks, "Do you want me to speak to your aunty?"

The girl says, "Speak to her and tell her don't keep saying silent silent..."

"All the time she says silent," she added.

When her mother asked which aunty she was referring to among the two on the bus, the little girl replied, "The lipstick aunty."

Her mother again asks, "You want Momma to talk to that Aunty?"

"Yes, please talk to her, I am so angry with her," she reiterated.

According to the Instagram account of the mother from which the video was posted, the girl's name is Mihira and the Instagram account has multiple posts of little girl's action.

