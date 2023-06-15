Watch: Late Auto Driver's Daughter From Rajasthan Clears NEET Exam; Survives on Meal a Day

Representational Image | PTI

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced the results of NEET UG exam 2023. Many students clear the medical entrance exam held by the national agency, resulting in numerous success stories from different parts of the country. One such heart touching story is from the Western State of India, Rajasthan, where a girl clears NEET 2023 exam despite facing numerous challenges.

The teenager, Prerna who succeeded in NEET exam is full of joy but she remembers the day when after her father's demise, she had to survive on one meal a day.

The girl from Kota's Mahavir Nagar secured 686 marks in NEET exam 2023, which means she can easily get an admission into a Government Medical College.

While she was in 10th standard her father, Brijraj Singh died due to cancer. According to the report by Bhaskar, Around three lakh rupees were spent to cure his father's disease but all went in vain. He was an auto driver and the sole bread earner in the family.

The death of the student's father had thrown the family into a deep shock, their financial condition was not good and during the covid 19 it became worse. One they even adThe family then relied on their maternal relatives for financial help and her mother also stood up to raise the family.

Prerna says, "My father always had a faith in me that I will make him proud despite my not being good at studies at that point of time. However after his demise, I decided to fulfill my father's dream."

"Although I received financial help from the coaching institute, thus making my father proud." she added.

