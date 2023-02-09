Watch: Karthik Aaryan greets students at Uttam Institute; promotes upcoming film 'Shehzada'

Bollywood Actor Karthik Aaryan |

Agra: Bollywood Actor Karthik Aaryan was in high spirits as he interacted with students across Uttam Institute for the promotion of his film 'Shehzada'.

Many students arrived at the campus to greet the young actor and get a glimpse of him.

Karthik Aaryan was welcomed at the campus by the institute's Chairman Sanjeev Kumar Singh who presented a bouquet and a memento to the actor, according to ANI.

Watch video here:

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)