Watch: Karthik Aaryan greets students at Uttam Institute; promotes upcoming film 'Shehzada'

Watch: Karthik Aaryan greets students at Uttam Institute; promotes upcoming film 'Shehzada'

Many students arrived at the campus to greet the young actor and get a glimpse of him.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 04:26 PM IST
article-image
Bollywood Actor Karthik Aaryan |
Agra: Bollywood Actor Karthik Aaryan was in high spirits as he interacted with students across Uttam Institute for the promotion of his film 'Shehzada'.

Karthik Aaryan was welcomed at the campus by the institute's Chairman Sanjeev Kumar Singh who presented a bouquet and a memento to the actor, according to ANI.

Watch video here:

Did you know? Shah Rukh Khan played a gay college student in English telefilm In Which Annie Gives...
article-image

