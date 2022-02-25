Watch : Indian students in Kyiv University taking shelter in basement, claim prices of goods have increased

Students studying at Bogomolets National Medical University in Kyiv are currently inside the basement of the university as threats of missiles, bombs, etc. have put the city on alert. Many Indian students are trying to protect themselves from any possible attack as reports are rife that Russia is advancing its troops into the capital.

“As soon as we hear the sirens, we have to follow the university officials and make our way to the basement,” said a student from the university who is staying in hostel no.7 of the Bogomolets University along with fellow Indian students.



Students also claim that due to the tense situation, some of them have fainted as the basement is jam-packed.

“No notification regarding evacuation by Indian authorities has reached us. We heard that some students who live near the border areas adjoining Poland, Romania, etc. are being evacuated. Since we are in the centre of the country, we have no idea when our evacuation will be conducted,” said Sakshi Shreya who added that though there’s no significant price increase in groceries and other essentials, there’s a severe shortage of goods.

Students also said that they are in touch with parents back home and are constantly contacting them with updates on their situation.

“We have been told that even though in-person classes are suspended, for now, we will have to continue with the online mode of learning,” said Pooja Bishnoi who added that there has been a slight increase in the prices of goods ranging between 10-15 UAH (Ukrainian Hryvnia).

The students are expecting to be in this situation for days to come and also called on the Embassy to provide help as soon as possible.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 06:26 PM IST