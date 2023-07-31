WATCH: Indian Origin Student In Canada Says

Indian Origin Student In Canada Says "It was Dream To Come Here and Go Out of India" | Twitter @desimojito

A recent video of a girl student in Canada is going viral all over the twitter, in which she could be heard saying that it was her dream to come Canada and go out from her home country. The woman from India who have migrated to the North American country was criticised on the micro blogging site, X or formerly known as Twitter. In that video she shared her favourite part of living in Canada was getting to see sunrise and sunset. The woman could be seen answering questions to a local presenter to whom she says, "I am studying biotech here and later intended to become a businesswoman."

The excerpts of the interview cum vox pop was shared on the X platform by handle @desimojito who captioned the post, "Sad that we don't get to see sunrise and sunset in India."

Sad that we don’t get to see sunrise and sunset in India.



Mudi ji rezine karo :) pic.twitter.com/ava07S4qw5 — desi mojito 🇮🇳 (@desimojito) July 30, 2023

The video, which has gone viral, received many responses on Twitter many of whom were critical of her words.

Reacting to this one twitter user says, "Those who score 17 out of 50 in India goes on to study Biotech in Canada."

Another reacted while slamming the woman in the video, "I lived in Canada for a year and moved back. That one year was the most depressing year. The summers are good but winters are a nightmare. Trust me India is far better than Canada if you are well educated," one user wrote."

जो भारत में 50 में से 17 नंबर लाकर पास होते हैं वो कनेड्डे जाकर बायोटेक करते हैं। — JYOTI सिंह DHILLON🇮🇳 (@NayaBharatHoon) July 30, 2023

"It's called study-tourism. When you can't get into any good college in US or Europe, you choose low-hanging Canada, because that would be an ego-pumping thing. One of my cousins went to study microbiology in Canada, he's working at a gas station now doing accounts. Lol," another user wrote.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)