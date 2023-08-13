 Watch Incredible Display Of Patriotism By Over 7500 Students In Pulwama
Watch Incredible Display Of Patriotism By Over 7500 Students In Pulwama

The Ministry of Education on the micro-blogging site X, formerly Twitter posts, "An incredible display of patriotism in District Headquarter Pulwama! On 12th August, more than 7500 students from 100 schools joined the Meri Maati Mera Desh initiative to show love for the country."

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 13, 2023, 05:58 PM IST
article-image
Incredible Display Of Patriotism By Over 7500 Students | Twitter @EduMinOfIndia

The nation is celebrating its 76th Independence Day and on this occasion the Ministry of Education released a video in which students from 100 Schools have gathered to show their patriotism towards nations under the centre's initiative, "Meri Maati Mera Desh." The video has been doing rounds all over the social media sites. According to the ministry, the video is of 12th August in which more 7500 students have gathered at the district headquarter of Pulwama. The video clip shows that students are waiving Indian flag at that moment.

"Meri Maati Mera Desh", with the tagline `Mitti ko naman, veeron ka vandan`, is a nationwide and people led “Jan bhagidari” initiative to commemorate 75 years of India's independence. It is the finale of Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav program. 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' celebrates the many achievements of the nation. It involves paying tribute to the 'Veers' who protect our nation. The ceremonies would be conducted at the level of village, Panchayat, Block, Urban Local body, State and National level.

