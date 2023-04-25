Watch: Former BJP MLA passes UP board class 12 exam, gets distinction in sociology

UP Board result 2023: Rajesh Kumar Mishra alias Pappu Bhartaul passes the class 12 exam | Twitter @khabrimishra

Bareilly: UP Board High school and Intermediate examination 2023 results are declared today, April 25 at 1:30 PM.

UPMSP director, Mahendra Dev, Secretary Dibyakant Shukla declared the results for the class 10 and 12 students.

UP Board class 10th and 12th results have been announced by the UPMSP on official websites at results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

UPMSP UP board 10th, 12 result 2023: direct website link

In an interesting news from the UP Board exams 2023, Rajesh Kumar Mishra alias Pappu Bhartaul, former BJP MLA from Bithri Chainpur in UP's Bareilly district, who had appeared for the intermediate or class 12th examination has secured second division in UP Board results 2023 announced today. The politician also got distinction in sociology.

He passed Intermediate the class 12th exam at the age of 55. The politician from BJP distributed sweets on this occasion. However the former MLA said, he would get the copies of the three subjects re-checked. so that if there were some mistakes, it can be rectified.

On passing the exam he said, "I used to study late night for 2 hours and then wake up in the morning and study for few hours again, that's how I was able to clear the exam."

See the interview below

Credit: NBT

Shubh Chapra from Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College in Charkhari of Mahoba has secured the first position in UP Board Class 12th exams with 97.2%, scoring 489 out of 500.

Whereas Priyanshi Soni of Sitapur has topped the high school or Class 10th Board exams, scoring 590/600.

58,85,745 candidates had registered for examinations this year, comprising 31,16,487 class 10 students and 27,69,258 class 12 students.

A total of 4,31,571 students including 2,08,953 class 10 students and 2,22,618 class 12 students, did not show up for the exam. The UP Board exams this year began on February 16 and ended on March 4.