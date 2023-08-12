 Watch | False Ceiling Collapses In Banaras Hindu University Trauma Center
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 12, 2023, 04:19 PM IST
Banaras Hindu University (BHU) trauma centre

Varanasi: On August 11, 2023, a false ceiling inside Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Trauma Centre collapsed while several patients were under observation.

The Incident occurred two years after the portion of false ceiling collapsed in the new wing of the BHU campus hospital which was inaugurated by PM Modi, two days before.

However, no one was wounded in the incident, according to reports.

The footage of this incident is also going viral on Twitter. This 12-second video demonstrates how much debris has accumulated within the ward. Additionally, patients and their attendants present inside the trauma center can be seen shooting footage of the damage from their beds. At the same time, the security guards were preventing people from going inside the ward.

Varanasi: Cases Filed Against 13 BHU Students Over Protests Outside VC Residence
