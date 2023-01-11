VIDEO: 'Do not study on Sunday' says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to students in Kota

PM

Kota: While interacting with students in Kota on Sunday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman encouraged them to focus on becoming leaders of the country and advised them not to study on Sunday.

The Finance Minister visited Kota and spoke to students at Yuva Shakti Samvad. During her visit, she was accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

"Do not study on Sundays," she said, seeing the strength of the students who attended the event on Sunday. Sitharam wished all the students luck as the entrance exams approached.

"It is so invigorating. I am so touched by the presence of such young brains. It does give a lot of motivation when you have such energy. It is that energy that keeps India going forward," she said.

At the Yuva Shakti Samvad event in Kota, Sitharam was also seen inspiring students, telling them that "life is full of tasks, but it's very important to recognise them."

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also wished luck to the students in Kota who are to appear for national entrance exams.