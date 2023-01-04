WATCH: Bihar SSC aspirants thrashed by police as they protest over paper leak

Patna: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) aspirants were physically assaulted by the state police as candidates were protesting against the state government over a paper leak.
MS Khan, Special Executive Magistrate, Patna, told ANI that the aspirants started “violence and vandalism” and to control it, (lathi-charge) was done.
The Special Executive Magistrate added that some aspirants have been arrested and First Information Report will be lodged against them.
