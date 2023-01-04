e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Bihar SSC aspirants thrashed by police as they protest over paper leak

MS Khan, Special Executive Magistrate, Patna, told ANI that the aspirants started “violence and vandalism” and to control it, (lathi-charge) was done.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 02:45 PM IST
Patna: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) aspirants were physically assaulted by the state police as candidates were protesting against the state government over a paper leak.

The Special Executive Magistrate added that some aspirants have been arrested and First Information Report will be lodged against them.

