WATCH: Bihar SSC aspirants thrashed by police as they protest over paper leak

Patna: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) aspirants were physically assaulted by the state police as candidates were protesting against the state government over a paper leak.

MS Khan, Special Executive Magistrate, Patna, told ANI that the aspirants started “violence and vandalism” and to control it, (lathi-charge) was done.

The Special Executive Magistrate added that some aspirants have been arrested and First Information Report will be lodged against them.