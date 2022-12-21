WATCH: At UP’s Jalun Medical College, farmers leave venue after minister fails to reach on time

Jalaun: A minister in Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Monday faced a major embarrassment after a gathering of farmers he was scheduled to address left the venue as he failed to reach on time.
Surya Pratap Shahi, who is currently serving as Cabinet Minister in Uttar Pradesh Government with the portfolio of Agriculture, Agriculture Education and Agriculture Research, was scheduled to address a gathering of farmers at the auditorium of Orai Government Medical College, Jalaun.
The time fixed for the programme was 12: 00 am and the minister reached at 4:30.
However, as soon as Shashi started speaking on stage, the farmers left the venue and within minutes the hall was empty.
A video of the same is also making rounds on social media sites. The 20-second video shows farmers leaving the venue as people, probably from the Agriculture department, tell them to sit down.
