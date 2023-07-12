WATCH | Allahabad University Students Get Into Scuffle With Teachers

Students gets into scuffle with female teacher; video goes viral | Tushar Rai/Twitter

In recent news from the University of Allahabad, a video of a female teacher scuffling with teachers has gone viral. The video depicts a Sanskrit teacher being assaulted at the institution by numerous men.

According to reports, students from the University scuffled with teachers and vandalised some offices in the campus over the death of a student under "suspicious circumstances."

The miscreants vandalised the Hindi and Sanskrit departments, and caused damage to some documents in the proctor's office.

On Tuesday, Ashutosh Kumar Dubey (22), a student in the fifth semester of Media Studies at the University was found unconscious in front of the students' union building.

He was taken to SRN Hospital by other students, where doctors declared him dead, said Additional Commissioner of Police (Shivkuti) Rajesh Kumar Yadav. The university management stated that the student's death on campus was tragic and had nothing to do with the varsity. It was an on-campus accident, according to reports.

The official statement:

The spokesperson for the institute claimed Dubey was under a lot of stress due to his family circumstances which also affected his diet. Following that, she also added, “The assault on women in the University and vandalism on the campus on the pretext of death is highly condemnable. Unscrupulous elements are using this tragic incident for hooliganism and cheap popularity.”

The students alleged that the university administration did not provide an ambulance on time, causing the student to die.

More information about this incident is awaited.