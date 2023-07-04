Watch: 10,000 People Gather In Texas To Recite Bhagavad Gita On Guru Purnima

10,000 People Gather In Texas To Recite Bhagavad Gita | Facebook- Avadhoota Datta Peetham

Ten thousand people were gathered at Allen East Center in Texas, US to recite the Bhagavad Gita together on the occasion of Guru Purnima on Monday. This event was organised by Yoga Sangeeta and SGS Geeta Foundation as Bhagavad Gita Parayan Yagya.

The recitation was held in the presence of renowned spiritual saint Pujya Ganapathy Sachidananda ji on Monday, July 3, according to the Avadhoota Datta Peetham Ashram in Mysuru.

The website of Pujya Ganapathy Sachchidananda says, "His Holiness Parama Pujya Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji is the Founder Pontiﬀ of Avadhoota Datta Peetham at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashrama in Mysore, India. Sri Swamiji is renowned for His Meditation music and He is considered a divine guide who promotes the ancient Vedic traditions." It adds, “Sri Swamiji's universal vision and deep compassion for the upliftment of the mankind has inspired the Peetham to run a vast variety of programs, activities and projects towards enrichment of human life.”

Guru Purnima is a traditional Hindu celebration dedicated to gurus, or spiritual masters. The day falls on the first full moon after the summer solstice, in the Hindu month of Ashad (July to August). The occasion is celebrated in India, Nepal and Bhutan by Hindus, Jains and Buddhists.