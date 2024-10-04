Want To Study In Mumbai University? Apply For THESE PG & UG Programs By October 15

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: The admissions process for several degree and postgraduate degrees by Mumbai University's Center for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) is set to close on October 15, 2024. The distance and online education systems are suitable options for students who have not been admitted to regular college.

"Admissions to the first year of postgraduate courses in distance and online learning centers are being done in accordance with the National Education Policy," read the press release.

Check list of the courses here

Required Documents

Candidate's High Definition Photo

Candidate's High Definition Signature Image

A scanned copy of the HD quality SC/ST certificate, if appropriate

A scanned copy of the PwD certificate (high definition, if applicable)

A high-definition scan of the dyslexia certificate, if appropriate

A scanned copy of a valid photo identification document, like a driver's license, passport, voter ID, or Aadhar UID (if available).

Applications Websites

First-year Postgraduate: mucdoeadm.samarth.edu.in.

First and Second-year M.A.: idoloa.digitaluniversity.ac.

First, Second, and Third-year Undergraduate: idoloa.digitaluniversity.ac.