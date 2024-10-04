 Want To Study In Mumbai University? Apply For THESE PG & UG Programs By October 15
Want To Study In Mumbai University? Apply For THESE PG & UG Programs By October 15

Mumbai University's Center for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) is closing admissions for degree and postgraduate programs on October 15, 2024. This option is ideal for students not admitted to regular colleges.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 02:42 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: The admissions process for several degree and postgraduate degrees by Mumbai University's Center for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) is set to close on October 15, 2024. The distance and online education systems are suitable options for students who have not been admitted to regular college.

"Admissions to the first year of postgraduate courses in distance and online learning centers are being done in accordance with the National Education Policy," read the press release.

Check list of the courses here

How Do I Apply?

1. Navigate to the website or platform where you want to register.
2. Click the "Register" or "Sign up" button.
3. Enter your email address or phone number.
4. Decide on a username and password.
5. Type in the required information, such as your name, residence, and birthdate.
6. Verify your email or mobile number using the code that was sent to you.
7. Review the terms and conditions and give your signature.
8. Press the "Register" or "Submit" button.
9. To activate your account, click the link that was sent to your mobile number or email address.
10. Set up your profile and any security questions that may be required.

Mumbai University Revamps UG & PG Programs To Align With NEP 2020
article-image

Required Documents

Candidate's High Definition Photo

Candidate's High Definition Signature Image

A scanned copy of the HD quality SC/ST certificate, if appropriate

A scanned copy of the PwD certificate (high definition, if applicable)

A high-definition scan of the dyslexia certificate, if appropriate

A scanned copy of a valid photo identification document, like a driver's license, passport, voter ID, or Aadhar UID (if available).

Applications Websites

First-year Postgraduate: mucdoeadm.samarth.edu.in.

First and Second-year M.A.: idoloa.digitaluniversity.ac.

First, Second, and Third-year Undergraduate: idoloa.digitaluniversity.ac.

