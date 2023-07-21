VJTI Student Duped Of Rs 3.58 Lakh After Being Promised 11-Fold Returns In Hours

Mumbai Student duped of Rs 3.58 Lakh | Representative Image

Mumbai: An 18-year-old, B Tech student at the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), an engineering college in Mumbai, lost Rs 3.58 lakh after falling prey to cyber fraudsters who promised an eleven-fold return on investments in just 12 hours. Hailing from Nanded, the aggrieved stays at the college's boys hostel in Matunga.

On May 18, he received a link on his WhatsApp about a Telegram account @Trader_Lee_Shaun with a clickbait of a man’s story who got rich simply by trading. The account offered bitcoin trading lessons and enticed the student to take its "advantage and make investments."

Subsequently, he received a message, stating, “All you need is a minimum start-up amount of Rs 5,000 to earn a huge profit of Rs55,000 in 12 hours.” The student hastily paid the amount, but was then asked to send Rs10,000 for “creating an account”. Later, the account reflected a profit of Rs65,000 and Rs6,000 was sought from him as “commission fees."

In this manner, he ended up paying Rs 34,500. When tried to withdraw his profit, the account's status was labelled blocked. He later received an email from an address info@forextrademaxearn.com asking for money in lieu of activating the account.

A list of UPI IDs was sent as well. Eager to get his profit, the student made around eight transactions and paid a total of Rs3.58 lakh.On July 13, he was again told to pay Rs1.23 lakh as “approval fees”.

At this point, the youth sensed the fraud and lodged a police complaint. He has submitted the list of UPI IDs on which he paid the money along with the phone numbers through which he spoke with the cons.A case has been registered under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, said the Matunga police.

