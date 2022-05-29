VITEEE applications close tomorrow; learn how to apply

IStocks

Tomorrow, May 30, is the last date to apply for the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam, or VITEEE. The candidates who are yet to apply can visit the official website -- viteee.vit.ac.in, and register by tomorrow.

A minimum aggregate of 55 per cent in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in Class 12 is a must to apply for the program. Those candiated who fall under reserved category will be required to score 45 per cent marks in Class 12.

Engineering programmes offered by VITs at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal can be accessed through the VITEEE which is held every year.

VITEEE 2022 will be conducted in two groups – MPCEA and BPCEA. MPCEA group will include subjects like Maths (40 questions), Physics (35), Chemistry (35), English (5), Aptitude (10). While, BPCEA group are Biology (40), Physics (35), Chemistry (35), English (5), Aptitude (10)

To Register for the VITEEE 2022

Visit the official website of VIT -- viteee.vit.ac.in. Go to the registration tab present on the homepage and fill details such as--name, date of birth, mobile number, and email ID Candidates will receive a username and password on the registered email ID and mobile number. Log on to viteee.vit.ac.in using the credentials and fill the VITEEE application form 2022. Make the payment of the application fee via debit card, credit card or net banking Upload scanned photograph and signature in the prescribed format Submit the VITEEE 2022 application form and print and download.

