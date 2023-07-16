Visually-Impaired Women Appointed Faculty In Shimla Universities

Rajkiya Kanya Mahavidyalaya (RKMV) | Website

Shimla: Two visually-impaired women, who battled with disability all their lives, have gone on to become assistant professors in different varsities in Shimla, blazing the trail for many others like them.

Muskan and Pratibha Thakur had always harboured scholarly dreams even as they faced obstacles at nearly stage of their lives. The two joined as assistant professors in two colleges in Shimla within a week.

Muskan, who joined as Assistant professor of Music at Rajkiya Kanya Mahavidyalaya (RKMV) in Shimla is also a singer pursuing her doctorate in Music. She also has been selected as a youth icon from Himachal Pradesh by the Election Commission of India.

“My struggle paid off. I always wanted to become a professor in music and it feels so good to be on the right path,” Muskan told PTI on Sunday.

Muskan has performed across the country and also in the US in singing competitions. The budding scholar is also active on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

Born to Ambika Devi and Jai Chand, a farmer, in remote Chirgaon area near Rohru of Shimla district, Muskan had very early in life resolved that she will not become a burden on her family.

After completing her initial education in Kullu, Muskan passed her higher secondary from Portmore Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Shimla and was among five blind girls who got admission in RKMV in 2013 for the first time in the 70 years’ history of the college.

Last week, she joined the same college as Associate Professor.

Pratibha Thakur, another visually-impaired girl, who was once refused admission in a school in Mandi, joined as Assistant Professor of Political Science at the Rajeev Gandhi Government Degree College. She too is pursuing her PhD.

Talking to the PTI, Pratibha said “I always wanted to become a teacher, inspired by my mother. But when I was denied admission in Class 1, my resolve to help weak students became even stronger.” Pratibha, who has forged a keen interest in governance and international relations, said her journey has just started.

Daughter of a journalist, Khem Chand Shashtri, and teacher Savita Kumari, Pratibha hails from Matak village in Mandi district. She studied at home up to Class 5 and joined a school only in Class 6, but since then has excelled in all exams scoring first division.

Pratibha has in the past participated in declamation contests and poetic symposium, and is also a blood donor.

Muskan was helped in her studies by Umang Foundation, an NGO working for Rights of persons with disability, which got merit scholarships to her and five other girls. She and Pratibha are both members of the foundation.

Ajay Srivastava, the president of the foundation, said the two have proved nothing is impossible for the visually-impaired, and they too can soar heights if they get the right support.