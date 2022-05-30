Representative image |

In a new visa scheme, graduates from top universities in the world can apply to come to Britain for work. The only catch is they have to be from a non-UK university.

The top 50 universities eligible for the visa scheme must appear in Times Higher Education rankings, Quacquarelli Symonds rankings, or the Academic Ranking of World Universities.

The most recent list of eligible universities, published by the UK government in 2021, consists of some 20 US institutions plus universities from Canada, Japan, Germany, Australia, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, France, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Ministers hope the “high potential individual” route, which launches on Monday, will attract the “brightest and best” at the initial stage of their careers to work in the UK.

Successful candidates with a bachelor’s or master’s degree will be given a two-year work visa, while PhD-holders can apply for a three-year visa at the same time.

“Beneficiaries can switch to other long-term employment visas, if they meet the eligibility requirements,” according to the guidance released by the government.

The route is open to graduates who hold a degree, equivalent to a UK bachelor’s or postgraduate degree, awarded no more than five years before the date of application.

The government has also mandated candidates to pass a security and criminality check, and be able to speak, read, listen and write English to at least the B1 intermediate level.

B1 intermediate level can be defined as “those who have the necessary fluency to communicate without effort with native speakers”.

The visa will allow eligible individuals to come to the UK without a prior job offer, and dependents will be allowed to accompany them.

The visa, which will cost £715, is subject to the immigration health surcharge, a fee successful visa, or immigration applicants pay that allows the use of the NHS.

Anyone applying for the visa must have maintenance funds of at least £1,270.