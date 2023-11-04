Virginia Students Protest Against Use Of Trans Washrooms Due To Safety Issues

Virginia Students Protest Against Use Of Trans Washrooms For Due To Safety Of Females | Twitter

Around 50-100 students in Virginia walked out of school on Wednesday in protest of the district’s transgender bathroom policy, demanding separate washrooms for male and female.

Nearly 100 students at Woodgrove High School in Purcellville in Loudoun county made their protest to the transgender policy, called 8040, calling on the district to reverse its decision because it’s a “massive safety risk,” an “invasion of privacy,” and more, the Daily Mail reported.

This is happening at @WoodgroveHS in Loudon County - @LCPSOfficial. Students walking out demanding the end of mix-use bathrooms. Boys are boys and girls are girls. The adults are being schooled by the children. pic.twitter.com/Cfr4QU4dem — Eddie Tarazona (@EddieTarazonaFL) November 2, 2023

“It’s a massive safety risk, and they [LCPS] don’t do anything about it,” a female student told WJLA 7News .

"I stopped using them [the bathrooms] because I don’t know what’s going to happen to me in there,” added another student.

She added, “I’m telling you right now half the women in this building feel the same way. We don’t use the bathrooms. We hold our pee until we can’t. I mean, there are girls in PE who still get changed in the bathroom stalls in there because they’re afraid of who might waltz in."

Last month parents of a teenage girl launched a $30million lawsuit against the school after she was allegedly raped in her high school bathroom by a ‘male student wearing a skirt’.

A victim's father alleged Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia failed to adequately investigate his daughter's claims and attempted to cover up the sexual assault.

He claims a biological male, who was wearing a skirt in a women's bathroom, raped his daughter in the girls' bathroom at Stone Bridge High School in May 2021.

Through posters and slogans students are demanding the overturn of the policy and demanding, ‘Girls only, Boys only’. They even met a small group of counter protestors, insisting the existing policy should stay.

The policy, officially termed 8040, was approved 7-2, and allows transgender students to use the bathrooms and locker rooms of their choice.

Students at Loudon County high school walk out of class and rally with parents to restore GIRLS ONLY and BOYS ONLY lockers, showers and bathrooms! pic.twitter.com/8kWXfMnGuA — Concerned Women for America LAC (@CWforA) November 1, 2023

Virginia Governor, Glenn Youngkin on Friday praised the “large group of students” for “standing up, saying you are not respecting our privacy and our safety” — something he wants those with a vote to take note of.

“The entire Loudoun County school board is up for election on Tuesday and I encourage the Loudoun County voters to get out and make your voice heard, because it’s time to elect a new school board in Loudoun County,” the Republican told Fox News.