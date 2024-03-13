Viral: 2023 World Cup Loss Haunts Indians As Exam Question Reopens Wounds, Netizens React

Rohit Sharma at World Cup Final | Credits: Twitter

Cricket is not just a game for Indians, but its an emotion. Some fans worship the game, and the cricketers are their idols. So, its not hard to imagine that the 2023 World Cup loss shattered the heart of millions of Indians.

The loss was revisited once again, when the Class 10 English exam asked a question related to the match. The question for the students in the exam was, 'You witnessed the ICC World Cup 2023 final held in Ahmedabad. Write a report on your assessment.' The question appeared in Gujarat Board exams.

India had spectacularly played the entire series, however, it faced its first defeat in the final against Australia on 19 November 2023 in Ahmedabad.

The question soon went viral on the internet with many posts on it.

A question based on the 2023 World Cup Final in the Gujarat 10th Board Exams. pic.twitter.com/Vjwal793d1 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 11, 2024

The internet was soon flooded with reactions about the question, with many people saying that the question hit exactly where it hurt the most. One user said, "Jale pe namak chedkana hogaya ye toh", while another user commented, "They are asking to write a heartbreak story".

Jale pe namak chedkana hogaya ye toh 😭 — Rakshit Shah - DUNKI (@rshah2611) March 11, 2024

They are asking to write a heartbreak story 💔 — Apuroop Achanta (@digitaldetox_9) March 11, 2024

One more user commented, "Bhai kyu rulana chahte ho baccho ko".

With the T20 World Cup taking place in the West Indies and America in June of this year, Team India is now concentrating on that competition. In a few days, however, Indian players will compete in their home T20 tournament, the Indian Premier tournament (IPL 2024) starting 22 March, 2024.