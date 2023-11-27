 Vidyashilp University Bengaluru UG Admissions 2024 Start; Apply Now
Admissions are now open for full-time undergraduate (UG) programs starting in 2024 at Vidyashilp University in Bengaluru. Some of the undergraduate programs that Vidyashilp University offers are BA Psychology (Hons), BMS (Hons), BA Economics (Hons), and B.Tech (Hons).

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 09:39 PM IST
Representative image

Candidates who meet the requirements can apply online and pay the application fee to be considered for undergraduate programs at Vidyashilp University. December 1, 2023 is the deadline for online applications to Vidyashilp University cycle 2.

The Vidyashilp University UG admission notification 2024 contains important information that applicants should carefully review before completing the application form for undergraduate programs.

Undergraduate, graduate, and doctorate courses at Vidyashilp University have not been well received in business, law, liberal arts and design studies, computational and data sciences, and many other fields. Some of the rich programs, including the BMS Hons and BMS LLB Hons degrees, might crop up.

Steps to apply:

Step 1: Go to Vidyashilp University's official application website, www.vidyashilp.edu.in.

Step 2: Fill out the necessary information to register yourself by clicking the registration link on the webpage.

Step 3: You will be taken to the login page, where you must enter your registration information and complete the application form with all required fields.

Step 4: In order to finish the process, pay the required application fee and submit the application.

Step 5: Lastly, you can print the form and store it for your records in the future.

