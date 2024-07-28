Video: Students Blame 'Illegal Libraries', 'Negligent Management' As Protest Continues After Coaching Centre Flooding Takes 3 Lives In Delhi | X

Following the deaths of three civil services aspirants on Saturday night as a result of flooding in the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajendra Nagar, Delhi, students staged an overnight protest outside the institute.

The protest is ongoing currently with students sitting outside Rau's IAS Study Circle on a road and holding signs that said, "We want justice."

According to preliminary research, there were multiple students in the basement library. Suddenly the basement was flooded with water. The officials stated that ropes were utilised to free the stranded students.

The furniture inside the coaching centre was floating when it was flooded which stood as an obstruction for the students.

Students also complained about the basement libraries which are present illegally in all the coaching institutes, as reported by Times Now.

“MCD says it is a disaster but I would say that this is complete negligence. Knee-deep water gets logged in half hour of rain. A ‘disaster’ is something that happens sometimes. My landlord told me that he had been asking the councillor for the last 10-12 days that drainage must be cleaned,” said a student.

#WATCH | Old Rajender Nagar Incident | Delhi: Students continue to protest against the MCD and the coaching institute where three students lost their lives after the basement of the institute was filled with water yesterday pic.twitter.com/9Erd7TgOAt — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2024

#WATCH | Old Rajender Nagar incident | Delhi: Rescue and search operations are underway at the IAS coaching centre in Old Rajender Nagar where three students lost their lives after the basement was filled with water.



(Morning visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/nlH2RAR4nW — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2024

Meanwhile, AAP Minister Atishi has directed the Chief secretary of Delhi to initiate an inquiry into incident and submit the report within 24 hours.

The incident

The Delhi Fire Department (DFS) reports that at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Rau's IAS Study Circle received a call regarding waterlogging regarding flooding in the coaching institute's basement.

The NDRF, local police, and fire department conducted a rescue operation that resulted in the retrieval of the bodies of two female students and one male student, according to the official.

(With inputs from ANI)