VIDEO: RIMS Ranchi Medical Students Brutally Assaulted By 'Drunk' Home Guards; Horrifying Visuals Surface | X

In a shocking incident, medical students of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Ranchi were allegedly brutally beaten by some 40-50 home guards who were deployed for the safety of the hospital, doctors and students. The incident allegedly took place on August 27, Thursday.

A doctor from the institute shared the incident on social media platform, X wherein he mentioned that it was all started when a lady home guard stopped a girl student from entering inside the stadium despite of the fact that she showed her ID card to her.

The post read, "On 27/08/2024 at 7 pm, a woman guard refused to let a RIMS student enter the stadium despite showing her ID card, misbehaved with her (earlier also the home guard had said that you people stay outside at night, that is why bad incidents happen with you people) and pushed her, while at that time there were outsiders also present inside the stadium, about whom the guard was not even aware when asked."

"When the students came to speak in the interest of the girl student, the lady guard called her drunk, armed (this is clearly evident from the video) colleagues who were in a semi-nude state," the post further added.

The post further mentioned that it was after this that the fight started. However, after the students complained to the Deputy Medical Superintendent of RIMS, he assured the students that strict action will be taken against those responsible and also filed an FIR against the home guards.

Students beaten with sticks and batons

Then, in retaliation for the incident at the stadium, some 40 to 50 Home Guards encircled the badminton hall, which housed 7 MBBS first and second year students. With full forethought and intention, those guards attacked the students with sticks and batons.

Horrifying!

Brutal Attack on RIMS #RANCHI Medical students by approx 150- 200 drunk Home Guard deployed in Hostel Hospital.



Students sustained severe injuries like fracture in Zygomatic bone & blood in maxillary sinus@JharkhandCMO @PMOIndia @AmitShah @narendramodi#MedTwitter pic.twitter.com/fSHRu8nVSN — Indian Doctor🇮🇳 (@Indian__doctor) August 28, 2024

RIMS Rachi has witnessed one of the most deadliest attacks on their medical students that too in their own campus by those who were supposed to protect them

I repeat , calling off the doctors strike was the biggest mistake we have done and these incidents are the finest examples… pic.twitter.com/LEgQfUyv9z — Dr.Dhruv Chauhan (@DrDhruvchauhan) August 28, 2024

Many students sustained major injuries, including one who is claimed to be in critical condition, another with a head injury, and another with a facial bone fracture. The guards fled the scene following the incident, and the students were sent to RIMS Emergency for treatment, the post read.

Many videos of the injured students and home guards attacking the junior doctors are now floating on X.

This incident has raised a huge concern amongst doctors about their safety and security.