VIDEO: PT Teacher Brutally Beaten With Shoes By Student's Mother & Sister After Dispute Over Entry At Annual Function In Muzaffarnagar

PT Teacher Brutally Beaten With Shoes By Student's Mother & Sister

Muzaffarnagar: In a shocking incident, a video has gone viral on social media in which a PT teacher at a private school is being brutally thrashed by the mother and sister of a student with shoes, slaps and kicks in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. The video of the incident is being shared widely on social media and the incident reportedly occurred after an argument over entry during an annual program.

As per reports, the incident occurred at the GC Public School Junior Wing which is located in the New Mandi area. An altercation occurred between the student and the PT teacher after dispute over entry into the annual program, "Grain Fiesta - 2024, The Awakening". There are reports that the police have registered an FIR on the basis of the viral video.

The video shows that the PT teacher is slapping and hitting the student, who was accompanied by his mother and sister at the function, brutally. The women also start hitting the teacher by pulling his coat and shirt. They also slapped and kicked the teacher repeatedly, however, the teacher did not stop thrashing the student.

The teacher pushed the student into a corner and beat him with punch and slaps. The mother and sister of the student tried to pull away the teacher from the student, who was thrashing the kid brutally. In the attempt to stop the teacher, they also slapped and kicked the PT teacher. They also beat the teacher with shoes. The other teachers and people present at the spot had to intervene to stop the brawl.

Two security personnel are also seen in the video after the fight ended. The coat and shirt of the PT teacher is seen torn in the fight. The police took action into the matter and registered a case and have initiated an inquiry into the matter. They are examining the video and questioning the people present at the spot. They have also recorded the statement of the PT teacher.

The police said, "In this regard, necessary action is being taken by New Mandi Police Station."