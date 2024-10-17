VIDEO: Police Arrests Over 150 College Students In Pakistan Protesting Against The Alleged Rape Of A First Year Student

Violent protest erupted in Rawalpindi, Pakistan | X / AdityaRajKaul

Rawalpindi: Over 150 students have been arrested by the Rawalpindi police, Pakistan for protesting against the alleged rape of a private college student. The police also used tear gas to scatter the protesting students, reported Dawn newspaper.

Rawalpindi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation Hafiz Kamran Asghar told Dawn that the situation was now under total control and further said that the police had no choice but to arrest anyone who attempted to break the law while posing as a protestor.

Shocking video of the protest shows students clashing with police and torching buildings as hundreds of them take to road.

#BREAKING: Massive violence by thousands of students in an impromptu protest in Rawalpindi of Pakistan against the rape of a female student in PGC Lahore. Clashes and arson being reported. Over 200 students arrested. Pakistan erupts the moment curfew was lifted from Islamabad. pic.twitter.com/FeQnOOuL0X — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 17, 2024

“Parents are requested to keep their children away from illegal activities, the future of children can be ruined in case of legal action,” the police further cautioned the parents, reported Dawn.



Meanwhile, ruling party and the police has denied all allegations and have blamed the PTI government for their alleged involvement in the protest. The ruling party has called the reports of the rape baseless.

What happened so far?

Protests broke out in Lahore following social media claims that a first-year student at the Punjab College for Women campus in Gulberg, Lahore, had been sexually assaulted by a security officer.

Various sources stated that the event occurred last Thursday or Friday night in a campus basement, according to an AFP report. In connection to the incident, there was a widespread protest on social media which prompted the police to arrest college security guard for having alleged connection to the case.



In protest over the alleged rape, a number of students gathered outside four campuses of the Punjab Group of Colleges in Lahore on Monday, October 14. Students gathered outside and set fire to the parking lot, smashing windows and breaking doors. Cases concerning attacks on and damage to PGC campuses in the cities of Lalamusa and Kharian in Gujrat named around 450 individuals, reported Dawn.