Video of students offering namaz in class has gone viral

Mangaluru: A video clip of several Muslim students allegedly offering 'namaz' inside the classroom of a government primary school in Ankathadka, Kadaba taluk, Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka, has gone viral on social media.

The incident, which occurred on February 4, was brought to light after the video went viral a few days later, and local residents voiced their displeasure.

Following complaints, officials of the education department visited the school on Friday. The teachers of the school said they had directed the students not to engage in religious activities inside the classroom after the incident came to their notice.



The education department has directed its resource person to visit the school and submit a report on the incident immediately, block education officer C Lokesh said.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 01:11 PM IST