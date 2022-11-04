VIDEO: No other option than consuming poison, says failed Agniveer aspirant before suicide

Agniveer Aspirant Kamlesh Goswami. | Twitter

Dehradun: A 20-year-old youth died by suicide in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district by consuming poison after failing the military recruiting exam, Agniveer test.

Minutes before the suicide, the aspirant shot a video and shared his ordeal on social media asking youth to not participate in the Agniveer recruitment process. The student has been identified as Kamlesh Goswami, a resident of Malladesh, Uttarakhand.

In a 30-second video, Kamlesh says he worked hard for the exam and secured good marks in the physical test but was still not selected. The video also shows Kamlesh weeping with poison in his hand saying "I have nothing but this now".

The family members of the deceased earlier claimed that he had spent a lot of time preparing for Agniveer recruiting and was sad to not be selected. Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.

According to a spokesperson for the government, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered condolences to the youth's family and spoke to them after the incident.