Video: Crowd Attacks CBI Officials Probing UGC NET Paper Leak In Bihar | X / PTI

In Nawada, Bihar, on Saturday, a team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigating the UGC-NET paper leak case came under attack. According to officials, four people were taken into custody by police in relation to the incident following a complaint made by the central investigation agency.



A day after the Centre ordered the cancellation of the aforementioned exam due to grave concerns about the "integrity" of the tests, the CBI filed a formal complaint in the UGC-Net exam paper leak case on Thursday under the provisions of criminal conspiracy and cheating.

The incident happened on Saturday night when a CBI team visited the village of Kasiadeeh. Officials reported that a crowd formed near the CBI cars and heckled the policemen.

VIDEO | A CBI team, probing the UGC-NET paper leak case, was attacked in Bihar's Nawada earlier today. More details awaited.



The team, which consisted of a woman constable and four officials, had gone in search of the person whose mobile they were tracing. However, the locals attacked the officials, accusing them of being frauds. The crowd vandalised their cars as well.

After receiving a call, the local police station rushed officers from Rajauli police station to the site and filed a formal complaint against the accused, accusing them of assault and creating disruption to government operations, among other offences.



According to a PTI report, the local police detained four people who were reportedly involved in the incident and placed them in judicial custody.

UGC-NET 2024 Paper Leak

A day after the test was scheduled due to concerns that the paper might have been leaked, it was cancelled. The centre has said that they believed there may have been "compromised" exam integrity. The cybercrime agency informed the University Grants Commission (UGC) that the material could be found on the Dark Net and was being sold on messaging platforms for ₹5–6 lakh. On Wednesday, the Union Education Ministry turned the case over to the CBI for investigation.