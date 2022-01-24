Video and Pictures: Maharashtra schools reopen amid COVID-19 protocols

Schools in Maharashtra for classes 1 to 12 re-opened today, January 24 with COVID-19 protocols.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackeray on Sunday had said that parents should make their own decisions and send their children to schools only if they feel it is safe to do.

"Even though we are re-opening schools from tomorrow, it is not compulsory for students to come to school. Parents are free to make their own decisions in this regard and should send their children to school only if they feel it is safe," said Thackeray while talking to the media.

Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope noted, "Schools in many places in the state are starting from Monday. Schools should take care of students by following the Corona Prevention Rules. If there are any symptoms in the children, they should be tested and if any student is found to be positive, the class in which the student is found positive should be kept closed."

On the findings of the survey by the LocalCircles that 62 percent of parents in Maharashtra are unwilling to send their children to schools, Tope said the government has taken the decision on school reopening after studying the global experience. "The decision was also taken not to impact the education of the children from pre-primary to 12th standard,’’ he noted. He urged the teaching and non-teaching staff and also parents to follow the COVID 19 norms that will help reduce the virus infection.

Advertisement

Students sanitize their hands before the start of their class at a school in Mumbai on January 24, 2022, after schools were reopened that were closed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus | AFP

A teacher traditionally welcomes a student upon her arrival at a school in Mumbai on January 24, 2022, after schools were reopened that were closed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. | AFP

Students stand in a queue as they wait to enter their school in Mumbai on January 24, 2022, after schools were reopened that were closed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. | AFP

Advertisement

Students attend their class at a school in Mumbai on January 24, 2022, after schools were reopened that were closed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. | AFP

Students pray during their morning assembly at a school in Mumbai on January 24, 2022, after schools were reopened that were closed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. | AFP

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 11:50 AM IST