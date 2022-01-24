Video and Pictures: Maharashtra schools reopen amid COVID-19 protocols

Schools in Maharashtra for classes 1 to 12 re-opened today, January 24 with COVID-19 protocols.
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackeray on Sunday had said that parents should make their own decisions and send their children to schools only if they feel it is safe to do.
"Even though we are re-opening schools from tomorrow, it is not compulsory for students to come to school. Parents are free to make their own decisions in this regard and should send their children to school only if they feel it is safe," said Thackeray while talking to the media.
Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope noted, "Schools in many places in the state are starting from Monday. Schools should take care of students by following the Corona Prevention Rules. If there are any symptoms in the children, they should be tested and if any student is found to be positive, the class in which the student is found positive should be kept closed."
On the findings of the survey by the LocalCircles that 62 percent of parents in Maharashtra are unwilling to send their children to schools, Tope said the government has taken the decision on school reopening after studying the global experience. "The decision was also taken not to impact the education of the children from pre-primary to 12th standard,’’ he noted. He urged the teaching and non-teaching staff and also parents to follow the COVID 19 norms that will help reduce the virus infection.
#WatchVideo: #MumbaiSchools reopens for classes 1-12th amid a decline in #COVID19 cases— Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) January 24, 2022
Visuals from MSK Primary School, Chunabhatti, Mumbai
📽️Bhushan Koyande#BackToSchool #SchoolReopening #BreakTheChain #News #MumbaiSchools #PrePrimary #Teachers #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/X5c2QktuTV
#WatchVideo: Students line up outside Sane Guruji English Medium School; #Dadar as school reopens in #Mumbai.#BackToSchool #SchoolReopening #BreakTheChain #News #MumbaiSchools #PrePrimary #Teachers pic.twitter.com/lZqIP8l1mM— Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) January 24, 2022
Students sanitize their hands before the start of their class at a school in Mumbai on January 24, 2022, after schools were reopened that were closed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus | AFP
A teacher traditionally welcomes a student upon her arrival at a school in Mumbai on January 24, 2022, after schools were reopened that were closed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. | AFP
Students stand in a queue as they wait to enter their school in Mumbai on January 24, 2022, after schools were reopened that were closed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. | AFP
Students attend their class at a school in Mumbai on January 24, 2022, after schools were reopened that were closed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. | AFP
Students pray during their morning assembly at a school in Mumbai on January 24, 2022, after schools were reopened that were closed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. | AFP
