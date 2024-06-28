Video: 9-Year-Old Suffering Brain Tumor Lives Out His Dream As IPS Officer | X/ ADG Zone Varanasi

For a day, a nine-year-old child fighting brain tumor was able to fulfil his ambition of becoming an IPS officer. This was made possible by the local police department. Ranveer Bharti, who is receiving treatment at the Mahamana Cancer Hospital, enjoyed his day as an IPS officer and was able to get his dream granted.

The Varanasi police provided Ranveer with a glimpse inside the realm of law enforcement and outfitting him in the official IPS uniform.

ADG Zone Varanasi posted this heartwarming gesture on X and wrote, "9-year-old Ranveer Bharti is undergoing treatment for brain tumour at Mahamana Cancer Hospital, Varanasi. In such a situation, Ranveer expressed his wish to become an IPS officer, so the child's wish was fulfilled in the office #adgzonevaranasi." The post was originally written in Hindi.

ADG Zone Varanasi also shared pictures and videos along with the post.In the pictures, a young Ranveer wearing a clean khaki uniform is seen sitting inside a police cabin. In the post's accompanying video, he is seen talking with police officers, shaking their hands, and experiencing the duties of an IPS officer.

Netizens React

The post quickly went viral on social media with Netizens applauding the warm gesture of the police department. One user wrote, "God bless. Salute to all who made it a memorable day for him", while another user commented, "So wonderful to see this. With so much of hatred flowing thru politics, stories like these are a breath of fresh air/oxygen. May God bless the child with long life." While another user pointed out that the warm gesture will enable Ranveer to get better quickly. He wrote, "A great well thought initiative from the Police Deptt. that will motivate Ranveer forever, and that would help his early recovery......thanks to the entire team of the deptt."