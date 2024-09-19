VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Driving SUV Loses Control At Rajghat, Rams Vehicle Into Railing; 5 Students Injured, 2 Critical

Delhi, Rajghat SUV Crash | PTI

New Delhi: In a shocking turn of events, a speeding SUV crashed into a guardrail and severely injured 5 college students. The SUV reportedly pierced through the middle of the vehicle near Rajghat in north Delhi early Thursday, September 19, 2024. Four of the five people inside the Hyundai Venue were students.

The injured students have been hospitalised. The students, enrolled at the Delhi university colleges, got into the accident while returning from a birthday party at a pub in neighbouring Gurugram, according to PTI.

VIDEO | Car collides with a divider on Geeta Colony-Rajghat road in North Delhi. Three injured people have been taken to a hospital. Further details awaited.



For his birthday, 19-year-old Ashwani Mishra, a first-year student at Delhi University's Dyal Singh College, rented the car for the evening.

On Wednesday night, Mishra, Ashwani Pandey, 19, and Keshav, 20, who reside in Laxmi Nagar in east Delhi, along with Saket resident Krishna, 18, and Chhatarpur resident Ujjawal, 19, all drove to 'Zee Town,' a pub in Gurugram. Mishra was driving the vehicle on the way back.

According to police, the incident happened on the stretch of road that connects Shanti Van to Geeta Colony. "On the surface, it looks that the car was being driven at a high speed and the driver lost control, leading to the crash," the police said.

"While crossing the Geeta Colony flyover, Mishra got distracted while changing the song playing on his mobile phone and lost control of the vehicle. The car collided with the railing," the police said, cited by PTI, in a statement that the car struck the railing.

While Ujjwal attends a private college, Mishra, Pandey, Keshav, and Krishna are students at Delhi University colleges. Mishra and Pandey have critical conditions out of the five people admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi, according to the police.

