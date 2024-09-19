 VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Driving SUV Loses Control At Rajghat, Rams Vehicle Into Railing; 5 Students Injured, 2 Critical
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationVIDEO: 19-Year-Old Driving SUV Loses Control At Rajghat, Rams Vehicle Into Railing; 5 Students Injured, 2 Critical

VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Driving SUV Loses Control At Rajghat, Rams Vehicle Into Railing; 5 Students Injured, 2 Critical

A speeding SUV crashed into a guardrail near Rajghat, injuring five college students, four of whom were from Delhi University. The students are admitted at the Lok Nayak Hospital.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 06:43 PM IST
article-image
Delhi, Rajghat SUV Crash | PTI

New Delhi: In a shocking turn of events, a speeding SUV crashed into a guardrail and severely injured 5 college students. The SUV reportedly pierced through the middle of the vehicle near Rajghat in north Delhi early Thursday, September 19, 2024. Four of the five people inside the Hyundai Venue were students.

The injured students have been hospitalised. The students, enrolled at the Delhi university colleges, got into the accident while returning from a birthday party at a pub in neighbouring Gurugram, according to PTI.

For his birthday, 19-year-old Ashwani Mishra, a first-year student at Delhi University's Dyal Singh College, rented the car for the evening.

On Wednesday night, Mishra, Ashwani Pandey, 19, and Keshav, 20, who reside in Laxmi Nagar in east Delhi, along with Saket resident Krishna, 18, and Chhatarpur resident Ujjawal, 19, all drove to 'Zee Town,' a pub in Gurugram. Mishra was driving the vehicle on the way back.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Driving SUV Loses Control At Rajghat, Rams Vehicle Into Railing; 5 Students Injured, 2 Critical
VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Driving SUV Loses Control At Rajghat, Rams Vehicle Into Railing; 5 Students Injured, 2 Critical
Mumbai: Harbour Line Services Halted Due To Technical Glitch At Chunabhatti, Stranding Commuters During Peak Hours
Mumbai: Harbour Line Services Halted Due To Technical Glitch At Chunabhatti, Stranding Commuters During Peak Hours
Gurugram Bike Accident: Shocking Video Shows Speeding Rider Crashing Into Mahindra SUV, With BJP Sticker, Coming From Wrong Side
Gurugram Bike Accident: Shocking Video Shows Speeding Rider Crashing Into Mahindra SUV, With BJP Sticker, Coming From Wrong Side
‘Play According To Their Standards’: R Ashwin Reveals Virender Sehwag’s Advice After 102* vs Bangladesh On Day 1 Of Chennai Test
‘Play According To Their Standards’: R Ashwin Reveals Virender Sehwag’s Advice After 102* vs Bangladesh On Day 1 Of Chennai Test
Read Also
Pune Porsche Crash Case: Juvenile Submits 300-Word Essay On Road Safety To Comply With Bail...
article-image

According to police, the incident happened on the stretch of road that connects Shanti Van to Geeta Colony. "On the surface, it looks that the car was being driven at a high speed and the driver lost control, leading to the crash," the police said.

"While crossing the Geeta Colony flyover, Mishra got distracted while changing the song playing on his mobile phone and lost control of the vehicle. The car collided with the railing," the police said, cited by PTI, in a statement that the car struck the railing.

While Ujjwal attends a private college, Mishra, Pandey, Keshav, and Krishna are students at Delhi University colleges. Mishra and Pandey have critical conditions out of the five people admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi, according to the police.

(With Inputs From PTI)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Driving SUV Loses Control At Rajghat, Rams Vehicle Into Railing; 5 Students...

VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Driving SUV Loses Control At Rajghat, Rams Vehicle Into Railing; 5 Students...

From The Campus: Mumbai's St. Xavier's College Students Unveils 'Catchphrase' - A Guide For Future...

From The Campus: Mumbai's St. Xavier's College Students Unveils 'Catchphrase' - A Guide For Future...

Rajasthan RSMSSB Document Verification Rescheduled For September 27 Over Date Clash With CET 2024

Rajasthan RSMSSB Document Verification Rescheduled For September 27 Over Date Clash With CET 2024

UPSC Mains 2024 Exam Tomorrow: Dress Code, Guidelines & Things To NOT Carry In The Exam Hall

UPSC Mains 2024 Exam Tomorrow: Dress Code, Guidelines & Things To NOT Carry In The Exam Hall

Territorial Army Recruitment 2024: Applications Open For 10 Posts, Who Is Eligible? Check Salary...

Territorial Army Recruitment 2024: Applications Open For 10 Posts, Who Is Eligible? Check Salary...