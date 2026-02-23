Vice President C P Radhakrishnan To Inaugurate Convocation Of Tripura Central University On March 8

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan (File Image) | X @ysjagan

Agartala: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the convocation of Tripura Central University at Suryamaninagar in West Tripura on March 8, an official said on Monday.

Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu, Chief Minister Manik Saha, Varsity Chancellor Ahmed Javed, and Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Shyamal Das will be present at the programme.

"Vice President CP Radhakrishnan is scheduled to inaugurate Tripura Central University's 14th convocation at Suryamaninagar in West Tripura on March 8. Governor Indrasena Nallu Reddy, Chief Minister Manik Saha and Chancellor of the varsity Ahmed Javed will also remain present in the programme," said acting Registrar, Prof Sameer Kumar Shil.

"Gold medals will be awarded to the first-place students in undergraduate and postgraduate courses in 2024-2025 at the convocation ceremony. Altogether 145 students of 2024 and 138 students of 2025 will be honoured," he said.

Shil said the authorities will award PhD degrees to 149 students during the convocation ceremony.

"The convocation ceremony was not held in the last two years, 2024 and 2025. As a result, the students of the state are facing problems. Certificates will be given to the students through the convocation ceremony to solve their problems," he said.

