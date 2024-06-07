Venkaiah Naidu Attends IRMA’s 43rd Convocation Ceremony As Chief Guest | Special Arrangement

Anand: Former Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu attended the 43rd Convocation Ceremony of Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) as the Chief Guest on 7th June, 2024 at the TK Patel Auditorium, NDDB Campus, Anand. He was joined by Dr. Meenesh Shah, Chairman, IRMA & NDDB and Dr Umakant Dash, Director, IRMA. A total of 303 students were conferred with degrees during the ceremony.

Ahead of the Convocation ceremony, Naidu also inaugurated a newly constructed 126-room hostel block built by NDDB on technical consultancy basis with modern facilities.

In his address, Naidu urged the graduating batches of IRMA to remain committed to lifelong learning and personal growth. The world, he said, was evolving at a rapid pace, and it was necessary for the students to evolve their skills and knowledge accordingly.

303 students received degrees

At the Convocation, 303 students received degrees. 265 students received PGDM(RM) degrees while the remaining 37 were conferred with PGDM (RM-Executive) degrees. Additionally, one student received a degree for the Fellow Programme in Management - RM.

Placement Scenario

Students from the 43rd batch of IRMA have been placed in organisations of repute with an average package of ₹ 14.14 lakh per annum and a median package of ₹ 15 lakh per annum.

Over 63 organisations participated in the campus placements offering 325 job offers to the students. The highest package of ₹ 31.15 lakh per annum was offered by Wipro with some of the other top recruiters being NDDB, AMUL, Adani Wilmar, Cipla Health, Ernst & Young, PwC, Deloitte, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, McDonald’s, Mother Dairy, NPCI, Piramal Pharma Limited, IndusInd Bank, among others.