VCI Begins Counselling 2023 For Veterinary And Animal Husbandry At vci.admissions.nic.in

The admission counselling process for Bachelor's of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry (BVSc and AH) for 15% VCI quota seats has begun. Veterinary Council of India will conduct four rounds of VCI counselling 2023.

Interested candidates can pursue BVSc and Ah course by registering through the official website at vci.admissions.nic.in.

Vacancies

VCI will fill a total of 744 seats.

Round 1 of VCI veterinary counselling began on September 22 and the last date to register and make payment is September 25.

The seat allotment result will be declared on September 27 at 11 AM.

The vacant seats notified in all rounds will be allotted based on the merit and the order of preference submitted by the candidates.

Registration Fee:

There will be no fresh registration for stray rounds, however, general, OBC, EWS candidates will have to pay Rs 50,000 and SC, ST, PwD candidates will have to pay fees of Rs 25,000.

Those applicants who registered for VCI mop-up round will be eligible to participate in the stray vacancy round. Candidates who were allotted seats but failed to report to the college in round 1, 2, mop-up will not be eligible for the stray round.

VCI counselling 2023 schedule:

Round 1:

Registration and payment of fees: September 22 to 25

Choice filling and locking: September 22 to 25

Seat allotment process: September 26

Seat allotment result: September 27 at 11 AM

Reporting to allotted college: September 28 to October 3

Round 2:

Registration and payment of fees: October 4 to 8

Choice filling and locking: October 4 to 8

Seat allotment process: October 9

Seat allotment result: October 10

Reporting to allotted college: October 11 to 16

Mop-up round:

Registration and payment of fees: October 17 to 18

Choice filling and locking: October 17 to 18

Seat allotment process: October 19

Seat allotment result: October 20

Reporting to allotted college: October 21 to 26

Stray round:

Registration and payment of fees: October 27 to 29

Choice filling and locking: October 27 to 29

Seat allotment process: October 30

Seat allotment result: October 31

Reporting to allotted college: November 1 to 6

