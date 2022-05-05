Varsha Gaikwad launches renovation and modernization project of Jawahar Bal Bhavan

According to the tweet post by Minister of School Education, Varsha Gaikwad today, the renovation and modernization project of the Maharashtra State Jawahar Bal Bhavan at Charni Road, conceived by Bharat Ratna Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and inaugurated by the first President of India, Dr. Rajendra Prasadji was launched this afternoon.

"The building has a rich heritage that nurtures the artistic talents of our children and encourages their creativity," the minister tweeted.

In addition she said that, "We are setting up an educational, cultural center and a world-class museum here which is well equipped with all the amenities to match this golden history of Bal Bhavan."

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 01:54 PM IST