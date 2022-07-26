e-Paper Get App

'Variant-proof' COVID-19 vaccine soon as ExcellGene ties up with Bharat Biotech, University of Sydney

The University of Sydney will provide a framework for pre-clinical assessment of vaccine candidates, together with access to Australia's world-class early phase clinical trial community.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 08:17 PM IST
article-image
freepik

Hyderabad: The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations-funded ExcellGene will provide over USD 19 million by collaborating with the University of Sydney and Bharat Biotech to develop a "variant-proof" SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) vaccine.

ExcellGene will produce complex "chimeric" spike antigens using its engineered "CHOExpress-cell based technology", a press release from Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech said on Tuesday. CEPI will provide up to USD 19.3 million in funding to develop a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate for Phase-I clinical trials.

The new CEPI partnership is a great opportunity to showcase what is possible in the manufacturing of highly-complex antigen structures, consisting of computer-designed individual monomers, for a potential variant-proof COVID-19 vaccine, Maria Wurm, CEO of ExcellGene said.

Prof Jamie Triccas, Sydney Institute for Infectious Diseases, The University of Sydney said, "We are delighted to partner with ExcellGene, Bharat Biotech and the CEPI organisation to progress our platform for the development of broadly protective COVID-19 vaccines."

The University of Sydney will provide a framework for pre-clinical assessment of vaccine candidates, together with access to Australia's world-class early phase clinical trial community.

Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) said, "Being a successful vaccine producer, particularly in the COVID-19 field, does not allow us to rest. We are therefore very pleased in having convinced the CEPI organisation that our partnership over three continents is a robust solution that promises to open a new door for a future cross-reactive vaccine."

Read Also
Monkeypox scare: Will there be a vaccine for the virus? Here's what Serum Institute CEO Adar...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducation'Variant-proof' COVID-19 vaccine soon as ExcellGene ties up with Bharat Biotech, University of Sydney

RECENT STORIES

Man involved in 2016 Nanded murder case held by ATS from Punjab jail

Man involved in 2016 Nanded murder case held by ATS from Punjab jail

Uddhav Thackeray's interview evokes sharp reactions; Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis respond

Uddhav Thackeray's interview evokes sharp reactions; Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis respond

Chattisgarh: Irregularities in DMF echoes in house, CM Baghel promises of stern action against...

Chattisgarh: Irregularities in DMF echoes in house, CM Baghel promises of stern action against...

5G spectrum auction: Rs 1.45 lakh cr bids by Jio, Airtel, others on Day 1

5G spectrum auction: Rs 1.45 lakh cr bids by Jio, Airtel, others on Day 1

Mumbai updates: Uddhav Thackeray likens Sena rebels to 'rotten leaves'

Mumbai updates: Uddhav Thackeray likens Sena rebels to 'rotten leaves'