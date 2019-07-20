Vardhman Mahaveer Open University declares VMOU RSCIT Result 2019; check at rkcl.vmou.ac.in

The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), formerly Kota Open University, in Rajasthan has declared the results of the RSCIT Examinations. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results on the VMOU's official website, rkcl.vmou.ac.in. The exam was conducted on June 30, 2019.

Notably, candidates may face technical issues while checking their results at the official website due to an overload of page viewers. Therefore, they are requested to patiently try checking by refreshing the page. A notification will be sent once the problem is resolved, according to VMOU.

Steps to check VMOU RSCIT Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website – rkcl.vmou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link available in the top menu which says, ‘RSCIT Result’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Now enter all the required details and click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your VMOU Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: After checking the result, download and take a printout of the PDF form for future reference.