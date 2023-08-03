 Varanasi: Cases Filed Against 13 BHU Students Over Protests Outside VC Residence
According to the complaint lodged by the Proctorial Board, the accused students sat on a protest in front of the Vice-Chancellor's residence on July 29.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 03:29 AM IST
article-image
Banaras Hindu University (BHU) | BHU official website

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) administration has lodged a complaint against 13 students for allegedly holding a protest by blocking the road in front of the Singh Dwar and the vice-chancellor's residence, police said on Wednesday.

Lanka SHO Ashwani Pandey said the BHU administration lodged an FIR against 13 Bachelor of Vocation (BVoc) students. According to the complaint lodged by the Proctorial Board, the accused students sat on a protest in front of the Vice-Chancellor's residence on July 29.

That same afternoon, the students reached the Singh Dwar and blocked traffic. Despite repeated attempts by the university administration to assuage them, the students remained adamant. This comes under the purview of indiscipline, it said.

Pandey said a case has been registered against 13 students on the complaint. The students, who were demanding better faculty and the continuance of their course, vacated the spot after the FIR was lodged and moved outside Vice-Chancellor's residence, police sources said. The police, in tandem with the university administration, are investigating the matter.

