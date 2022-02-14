Valsad Muslim girl tops Bhagvad Gita quiz

Last week, a grade 7 student from the Muslim community, Valsad, topped all India Quiz Competition on Bhagavad Gita, hosted by Edutor mobile application as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Khushbu Khan, 14-year-old studies in Uttar Buniyadi Girls School, a Gujarati Medium school in the Valsad district.

"Around 20 students from our school participated in the online quiz competition of Bhagavad Gita. Khushbu gave correct answers of around 428 questions and topped in the country," said School Principal Maltiben Ahire.

“We have also got an intimation from the state education department that Education Minister Jitu Vaghani will felicitate her in a program soon,” she further added.

Talking to the Sunday Express, Khushbu Khan, the winner said, “I think that my memory power is good compared to other students. I know that Bhagavad Gita is the holy book of Hindus, but I learned many things related to humanity while reading it…”

Khushbu, who aspires to be a doctor, lives in a rented home with her father, mother, and two brothers, which consists of one room and a kitchen. “I am proud of my daughter… She likes to know more about history and science,” said Mehbub Khan, Khushbu's father, who works at a private plant in Umargam GIDC.

In the presence of Gujarat state BJP minority wing president Dr Mohsin Lokhandwala and Valsad BJP minority president Farukbhai Penwala, state BJP president C R Paatil felicitated Khusbu in Surat on Thursday.

“The girl’s family is poor and we have planned to help them financially for her higher education," said Penwala. "Through donors, we are planning to make a fixed deposit in her name,” he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 11:22 AM IST