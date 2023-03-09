Valia School of Management excited to announce Annual Fest 'INICIO'

INICIO is a unique blend of Corporate and Cultural Events, which focuses on touching the important management topics relevant to Corporate Industry and Academia, through a Panel Discussion, where we invite representatives from business and industry leaders to share their valuable views and inputs to upcoming management aspirants through their oceanic experience.

Along-with this, the Fest also showcase the student’s talent from various colleges across Mumbai through Inter-Collegiate Dance Competition, Fashion Show and Battle of Bands.

The Annual Fest will begin with inspiring the young minds through a Panel Discussion on “Expectations from the Next-Gen Work-Force” which will have Esteemed Panelist from Corporate Leaders to share their insights and experience with upcoming management aspirants to help them in planning their career ahead.