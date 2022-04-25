Vaccination not mandatory for ICSE, ISC students appearing for exam, clarifies CISCE

The Council for Indian School Certificate Exams (CISCE) has issued a notice clarifying that Covid-19 vaccination is not required for students taking the ICSE (class 10) and ISE (class 12) semester-2 board exams beginning on April 25 (Monday) and 26 (Tuesday), respectively.

“It has been brought to the attention of the council through media reports that some schools are making it mandatory for the candidates appearing for the board exam semester 2 to be vaccinated (against Covid-19). This is not in keeping with the note sent by the council earlier. The note clearly stated that (the) council advises heads of affiliated schools to encourage the parents and guardians of their schools to get their wards in the age group of 15 to 18 years vaccinated, at the earliest,” stated Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary of the council, in a notification dated April 22.

It also stated, in reference to an earlier directive issued in January, that “The council reiterates that it was only an advisory to all affiliated schools. It is neither compulsory, mandatory nor a precondition for candidates appearing for board exam semester 2.”

Varsha Gaikwad, the Maharashtra School Education Minister, urged the CISCE last week to issue an urgent clarification on the vaccine mandate for board examinations. She contacted the council after some parents approached her about the CISCE's previous advisory mandating Covid vaccination for all students taking board exams.

“Some schools are citing it to say that unvaccinated students will not be permitted to sit for exams. This despite the Centre’s affidavit in the Supreme Court (saying) that vaccines are not mandatory,” she tweeted on Thursday, urging the council to clear up the confusion faced by schools and parents.

