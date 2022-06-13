e-Paper Get App

Vaccinate school children on priority, says Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

He also advised the states to focus on coverage of 12-17 age groups through school-based campaigns

IANSUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya | Photo Credit: PTI

COVID is not yet finished, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who addressed the reports of rising cases in various areas.

He encouraged state health ministers to personally assess the status and development of the special month-long campaign Har Ghar Dastak 2.0, which began on June 1, stressing the necessity of Covid immunization among vulnerable age groups.

“Let us accelerate our efforts to identify all beneficiaries in the 12-17 age group for the 1st and 2nd doses, so they can attend schools with the protection of the vaccine", he said.

He also advised the states to focus on coverage of 12-17 age groups through school-based campaigns along with targeted coverage of non-school-going children during the summer vacation.

Read Also
30% students didn't return to schools after Covid pandemic, Odisha to work on reversing trend
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationVaccinate school children on priority, says Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Latest Updates - 17,480 active covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, doctors say most COVID-19...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - 17,480 active covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, doctors say most COVID-19...

Uttar Pradesh: DGCA orders probe in forced landing of FTO trainee aircraft in Raebareli

Uttar Pradesh: DGCA orders probe in forced landing of FTO trainee aircraft in Raebareli

Bombay HC refuses relief to Nawab Malik, asks him to file fresh plea to cast vote for upcoming MLC...

Bombay HC refuses relief to Nawab Malik, asks him to file fresh plea to cast vote for upcoming MLC...

Mumbai: Those thinking MVA has become unstable are living in fool's paradise, says Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Those thinking MVA has become unstable are living in fool's paradise, says Shiv Sena

'Those in power must act responsibly', says Delhi HC as it dismisses plea for hate speech FIR...

'Those in power must act responsibly', says Delhi HC as it dismisses plea for hate speech FIR...