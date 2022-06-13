Vaccinate school children on priority, says Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya | Photo Credit: PTI

COVID is not yet finished, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who addressed the reports of rising cases in various areas.

He encouraged state health ministers to personally assess the status and development of the special month-long campaign Har Ghar Dastak 2.0, which began on June 1, stressing the necessity of Covid immunization among vulnerable age groups.

“Let us accelerate our efforts to identify all beneficiaries in the 12-17 age group for the 1st and 2nd doses, so they can attend schools with the protection of the vaccine", he said.

He also advised the states to focus on coverage of 12-17 age groups through school-based campaigns along with targeted coverage of non-school-going children during the summer vacation.