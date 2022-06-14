e-Paper Get App

Vacancies to be filled at earliest in HEIs, KVs & Navodaya schools

Both ministries are committed to filling all vacancies in their departments within the next 1.5 years.

Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan |

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated on Tuesday that all vacant teaching and non-teaching positions in higher education institutes (HEIs), Kendriya Vidyalayas, and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas will be filled as soon as possible.

Pradhan, who is also the Minister of Skill Development, stated that both ministries are committed to filling all vacancies in their departments within the next 1.5 years.

"All vacant teaching & non-teaching posts in HEIs, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and other departments will be filled up at the earliest. "Taking forward PM @narendramodi ji’s decision to recruit 10 lakh people in all govt. departments and ministries in mission-mode, @EduMinOfIndia and @MSDESkillIndia is committed to fill-up all vacancies in their respective departments in the next 1.5 years," the Minister wrote on Twitter.

