Vacancies at central universities are increasing, limiting their ability to implement NEP

New Delhi: A new challenge has emerged in the shape of a lack of at least 6,481 teachers in 46 central universities around the country, as part of plans to implement the new education policy (NEP) in these universities.

The University of Delhi is the largest of the 46 central universities in the country. However, there are currently 859 teaching vacancies. In addition, 317 positions at JNU, 211 at Jamia Millia Islamia, 611 at Allahabad University, and 499 at BAU are vacant.

Academicians say that the posts of professors, associate professors and assistant professors have been vacant for a long time in central universities.



Advertisements have also been issued many times to fill the vacant position. However, despite the screening process by several varsities such as Delhi University, the posts were not filled.



Minister of State for Education Subhash Sarkar had said in a written information that 859 posts in Delhi University, 611 in Allahabad University, 499 in Banaras Hindu University, 359 in Aligarh Muslim University, 317 in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and Dr. Harisingh Gour University 230 posts of teachers are vacant.



Also, 230 posts of teachers in Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, 211 in Jamia Millia Islamia, 199 in Puducherry University, 191 in Visva Bharati (West Bengal), 175 in Northeast Hill University, 153 in Hyderabad University and 148 in IGNOU, Tripura University.



There are 143 vacant posts of teachers in Orissa Central University, 137 in Central University of Haryana, 129 in Haryana Central University, 124 in Guru Ghasidas University, 119 in Manipur University and 100 in Rajasthan University.



The situation is no different in Himachal Pradesh where the Central University is located. It has 97 vacant posts while Karnataka Central University has 91, Rajiv Gandhi University (Arunachal Pradesh) 89, Punjab Central University 89, Maulana Azad National Urdu University 86, Kerala Central University 81 , 80 in Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, 80 in Nagaland University, 78 in Assam University, and Central University of Gujarat -- 68 posts are vacant.



There are 61 vacant posts of teachers in Jharkhand Central University, 58 in South Bihar Central University, 58 in Jammu Central University and 58 in Mizoram University.



Amit Khare, then Secretary in the Ministry of Education, had issued a circular on August 24, 2021 to fill the posts of teachers, directing all central universities and institutions of higher education to fill up the vacancies.



Prof Dr Hansraj Suman of Delhi University said that the vacancy is only for the departments of Central Universities, while thousands of posts of teachers are lying vacant in its affiliated colleges. He said that before the circular of the Ministry of Education, the UGC has also issued a circular for permanent appointment to universities and colleges many times.



Many academicians have demanded a circular be issued to the Vice Chancellors of all Central Universities before the implementation of the National Education Policy.



In this, the time limit for filling these posts should be fixed and grants for those universities should be stopped which do not follow the rules.



The Union Education Ministry says that the creation and filling of vacancies in 46 central universities is a continuous process. Therefore, the Ministry of Education has issued instructions to all the Central Universities to fill the vacant teachers posts in a special drive and mission mode manner.

ALSO READ DU approves UG Curriculum Framework formulated in line with NEP

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 12:42 PM IST