 Uttarakhand schools, Anganwadis under curfew after tiger kills two in district
On April 13 and 15, two people were killed by a tiger in Rikhanikhal and Dhumakot areas causing fear among the people. Taking cognizance of the report of Lansdowne SDM Akash Joshi, District Magistrate (DM) Ashish Chauhan issued the order late on Sunday night.

ANIUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
(Representative Image) | Pixabay

Pauri Garhwal: The Pauri Garhwal district administration on Sunday night imposed a curfew in dozens of villages of Rikhanikhal and Dhumakot tehsils in view of tiger terror.

"The curfew has been imposed from 7 pm to 6 am and the schools and Anganwadi centres of Rikhanikhal and Dhumakot tehsils will remain closed on 17 and 18 April," the order stated.

"Dhumakot and Rikhanikhal tehsildars were asked to camp in tiger-affected areas. Along with this, instructions have been given to mark the sensitive houses and families affected by the tiger," the order reads.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Lansdowne, Dalip Rawat has urged Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to ensure the security of the residents of the area.

