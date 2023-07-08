Uttarakhand: School Shut in Haridwar From July 10 To July 17 Due To Kanwar Mela

Kanwar Mela |

The Haridwar district administration has issued an order to close all schools from classes 1 to 12 from July 10 to July 17 in view of the Kanwar Mela.

"In view of the Kanwar Mela, the District Magistrate has decided to close all the schools and Anganwadi centres from July 10 to 17," ANI quoted District Magistrate Dheeraj Garbyal as saying.

This year, the Kanwar Yatra commenced on July 4, 2023, and will conclude on July 15, 2023.

During the month of Sawan, devotees engage in worshipping Lord Shiva, while those who partake in the Kanwar Yatra, known as Kanwariyas, undertake a journey to collect Gangajal from sacred locations such as Haridwar, Rishikesh, Gangotri, and Gaumukh. On the Trayodashi Tithi, they offer this holy water to the Shivling as an act of devotion.

Moreover, both government and private educational institutions will remain closed from July 8 to 16 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.

(With input from ANI)