Uttarakhand PSC Objection Window For Foreman Instructor Exam Closes SOON; Last Chance To Raise Challenge!

UKPSC Foreman Instructor Objection Window: The objection window for the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission's (UKPSC) Training Institute Foreman Instructor recruitment exam will close on Tuesday , i.e., September 3, 2024.

The provisional answer key was released by the UKPSC on its official website at ukpsc.net.in. The candidates have been given the opportunity to raise challenges towards the answer key. After a team of experts reviews these challenges (if any) the final answer key will be released followed by the results. The exam was conducted on August 7, 2024.

By conducting this hirirng drive, the UKPSC aims to fill about 37 vacancies

The candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 50 for each question that they want to challenge.

"The answer keys of all four series (A, B, C & D) have been published on the website of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, psc.uk.gov.in, for the information of the candidates. If any candidate has any objection on any question and answer option of the four series, then he can go to the link given for Online Answer Key Objection on the website of the Commission and submit his objections as per the following guidelines from 28th August, 2024, to 03rd September, 2024. You can register till 23:59:59 PM," read the notification.

Steps To Raise Objections

Step 1: Go to the official website, ukpsc.net.in

Step 2: Use details and login into the website

Step 3: On the homepage, look for the objection link

Step 4: Enter the required credentials

Step 5: Now raise objections

Step 6: Pay the objection fee

Step 7: Submit the form

The final answer key and results will be released by the UKPSC soon. The candidates will be able to download and view their results on the official website, ukpsc.net.in.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website, ukpsc.net.in

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

To view their results, students must provide their login information, which includes their registration and roll numbers. It is recommended that candidates print off their results and store the hard copy somewhere safe in case they need it later. In order to get the most up-to-date information about the exam listed above, candidates should regularly check the official website.

Also it is advised that candidates who find errors in their results or have any doubts regarding them immediately contact the relevant officials.