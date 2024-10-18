 Uttarakhand NMMSS Scholarship 2024 Registration Window Open; Apply By November 6
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUttarakhand NMMSS Scholarship 2024 Registration Window Open; Apply By November 6

Uttarakhand NMMSS Scholarship 2024 Registration Window Open; Apply By November 6

The official announcement states that 1,00,000 scholarships are available nationwide, with 1,048 of those being designated for students from Uttarakhand.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
Uttarakhand NMMSS Scholarship 2024 | Representative Image

The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMSS) online registration process is now open, according to the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). According to the report, the exam is set for December 23, 2024, and the deadline for applications is November 6.

Two shifts will comprise the examination: Shift 1 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Shift 2 from 1:30 at night to 3 p.m. Two shifts will comprise the examination: Shift 1 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Shift 2 from 1:30 at night to 3 p.m.

The official announcement states that 1,00,000 scholarships are available nationwide, with 1,048 of those being designated for students from Uttarakhand.

Eligibility criteria

FPJ Shorts
Nithya Menen SLAMS Sai Pallavi's Fans For National Award Criticism: 'Nobody Who Does Better Than You Will...'
Nithya Menen SLAMS Sai Pallavi's Fans For National Award Criticism: 'Nobody Who Does Better Than You Will...'
'Ice Cream's Disappeared, Only Cone's Left': Ravi Shastri Pokes Fun At 'Big Unit' Spectator At Chinnaswamy Stadium; Watch Funny Video
'Ice Cream's Disappeared, Only Cone's Left': Ravi Shastri Pokes Fun At 'Big Unit' Spectator At Chinnaswamy Stadium; Watch Funny Video
Who Are Ratan Tata’s Half-Sisters, Shireen And Deanna Jejeebhoy? The Deciding Figures Of His Will
Who Are Ratan Tata’s Half-Sisters, Shireen And Deanna Jejeebhoy? The Deciding Figures Of His Will
World Osteoporosis Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance And All You Need To Know
World Osteoporosis Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance And All You Need To Know

-This scholarship is available to students from Uttarakhand.

-Students must be enrolled as institutional learners in Class 8 in government schools (local body schools, government-aided schools, and central and residential schools excluded) in order to be eligible.

-Must have completed the Class 7 annual examination with at least 55% of the possible points, or 50% for applicants from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.

Read Also
Tata Scholarship Explained: Eligibility, Benefits, & Application Process For Indian Students At...
article-image

-The applicant's parents' or guardians' yearly income cannot exceed Rs 3,50,000.

How to register?

Candidates who meet the requirements may apply for the Uttarakhand NMMSS by visiting the official website, cert.uk.gov.in, and completing the application.

-Visit scert.uk.gov.in, the official website. Go to the "Announcement" tab on the homepage and select the "Application NMMSS 2024-25" link.
-The application will open on a new page that displays a PDF file.
-Download the application and complete it.

Through the Annual Payment Bridge System (APBS), which is administered by a nationalised bank, a select group of students from Classes 9 through 12 will receive a monthly scholarship of Rs 1,000 directly into their bank accounts.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Free Press School Survey 2024: Diverse Panel Of Jury Evaluates 73 Schools Across Indore & Nearby...

Free Press School Survey 2024: Diverse Panel Of Jury Evaluates 73 Schools Across Indore & Nearby...

Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2024: Registration Window Opens Today; Check Required Documents

Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2024: Registration Window Opens Today; Check Required Documents

Uttarakhand NMMSS Scholarship 2024 Registration Window Open; Apply By November 6

Uttarakhand NMMSS Scholarship 2024 Registration Window Open; Apply By November 6

BPSC Extends Application Deadline for 70th CCE 2024 to November 4: Increased Vacancies Announced,...

BPSC Extends Application Deadline for 70th CCE 2024 to November 4: Increased Vacancies Announced,...

Union Public Service Commission Releases CBI Public Prosecutor Exam Results: Check Your Status Here...

Union Public Service Commission Releases CBI Public Prosecutor Exam Results: Check Your Status Here...